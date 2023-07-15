HamberMenu
Students told not to accept careers thrust on them

Many people do not enjoy their job because of their wrong career choice, says motivational speaker

July 15, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Motivational speaker S. Sudheer addressing the students of Wisewoods International School in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Motivational speaker S. Sudheer addressing the students of Wisewoods International School in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

While choosing a career, students should not lose sight of key aspects like their area of interest, skills, their personality and value system, said career counsellor and motivational speaker Sudheer Sandra.

Addressing the students of Wisewoods International School at Vanapamula in Krishna district on Saturday, Mr. Sudheer said a majority of people did not enjoy their job because of their wrong career choice. “Don’t accept careers that are forced on you,” he cautioned the students. He said eighth standard was the right time for students to start thinking of a career and by 10th class, they should have chosen their career path.

Principal K. Suneeta said the National Education Policy 2020 aimed at developing a vibrant and transformative school education sector that ensures development of the unique potential of young learners.

Dean S. Chandra Sekaran said it was imperative for students to understand their learning strengths and weaknesses and set realistic goals that were in sync with their capabilities.

Director R. Praneeth emphasised that guidance and counselling were important for students.

Chairman of Viswabharathi Group of Institutions P. Srimannarayana, Managing Director of Wisewoods R. Manjula, Vice-Principal A. Sirisha, CEO of Foundation programme G. Krishna Reddy, senior school incharge L. Hari Babu and others were present.

