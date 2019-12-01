Students to get total fee reimbursement, scholarships

Students of socially and economically backward classes, including Kapus, pursuing post-matric courses from ITI to Ph.D, except Intermediate, will be provided scholarships and complete fee reimbursement under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena schemes as part of the YSRCP government’s Navaratnalu promises.

Attendance of 75% is mandatory for the release of scholarships and the schemes will be applicable from the current fiscal. A government order has been issued and the guidelines were announced.

As per the order, every eligible student belonging to SC, ST, BC, EBC (other than Kapu), Kapu, Minority and Differently-Abled categories will get complete fee reimbursement under the Vidya Deevena scheme.

Also, under the Vasathi Deevena eligible students will get ₹10,000 while pursuing ITI, ₹15,000 for polytechnic courses and ₹20,000 for degree and above courses per year towards food and hostel expenses. Eligible students will be given YSR Navasakam - Fee Reimbursement cards.

Eligibility criteria

Students pursuing courses in government, aided and private colleges affiliated to State universities and boards and day scholar students and hostellers are eligible for the schemes.

Students studying in private universities or deemed to be universities, those pursuing distance education courses and those admitted under the management quota are not eligible for the scheme.

Also, students’ annual family income should be less than or equal to ₹2.50 lakh and no member of the family should be paying the income tax. The total land holding of the family should be less than 10 acres of wet or 25 acres of dry land or 25 acres of dry and wet land. In case of residential and commercial property, the family of the student should not own property of more than 1500 sft.

No member of the family should be a government employee or pensioner but wards of sanitation workers, irrespective of their salary and type of recruitment, are eligible. The Social Welfare Department will develop a system of certification for sanitation workers to claim the benefits.

Disbursement

For day scholar students fund (full fee) will be credited to the accounts of the institutions and for hostellers fund will be credited to the account of mother in two instalments – in December and July.