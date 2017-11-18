Students tie ‘Child Line se dosti’ wristbands to spread awareness

In a bid to spread awareness and to involve people in identifying orphan children and child beggars, students of several schools went round Kadapa town tying ‘Child Line se dosti’ wristbands to commuters at the railway station, RTC bus stand and old bus stand and solicited their cooperation in a programme organised by Aarti-Vijay Foundation Trust, on Friday.

Foundation secretary Durga Kumari and pre-school director Visalakshmamma flagged off the drive. Kadapa Railway Protection Force officer Abdul Sattar said it was ironic that some poor parents were making their children resort to begging to earn a few bucks. APSRTC depot manager Goverdhan Reddy urged the people to alert Child Line officials on toll-free number 1098 when they spotted abandoned children or child beggars.

‘Dial 1098’

Child Line nodal coordinator C. Ramakrishna Reddy said children should be educated.

He appealed to the commuters, shop keepers and general public to alert the Child Line if they found run-away children, children being subjected to sexual abuse and those begging.