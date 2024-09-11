Students, teachers urged to join hands for clean campuses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday held an online lecture on ‘Clean Campuses and Cities’. Part of the Swachhta Pakhwada initiative of the Government of India, the event was organised at Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) here to promote cleanliness and hygiene within educational institutions and urban areas.

Speaking at the event, UGC chairman Jagadeesh Kumar underlined the significance of upholding cleanliness in colleges and offices. He highlighted the need for special efforts to elevate existing cleanliness standards in colleges and their immediate vicinity.

Mr. Kumar outlined key measures for institutions to implement, such as special drives to clean toilets, bathrooms, stairs and corridors; segregation and disposal of waste; and utilising social media platforms to spread awareness on cleanliness and the Swachhta Pakhwada campaign. He stressed the importance of collective participation from students and teachers, encouraging them to actively support cleanliness both on campus and in surrounding areas.

MITS principal Yuvaraj said the lecture signified an important stride towards cultivating a culture of cleanliness and responsibility within educational institutions, which further contributes to the nationwide efforts under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.