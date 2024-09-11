GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students, teachers urged to join hands for clean campuses

Published - September 11, 2024 07:36 pm IST - MADANAPALLE (Annamayya District)

The Hindu Bureau
Students attending UGC-sponsored online workshop on ‘Clean Campuses and Cities’ at Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Sciences in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Students attending UGC-sponsored online workshop on ‘Clean Campuses and Cities’ at Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Sciences in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday held an online lecture on ‘Clean Campuses and Cities’. Part of the Swachhta Pakhwada initiative of the Government of India, the event was organised at Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) here to promote cleanliness and hygiene within educational institutions and urban areas.

Speaking at the event, UGC chairman Jagadeesh Kumar underlined the significance of upholding cleanliness in colleges and offices. He highlighted the need for special efforts to elevate existing cleanliness standards in colleges and their immediate vicinity.

Mr. Kumar outlined key measures for institutions to implement, such as special drives to clean toilets, bathrooms, stairs and corridors; segregation and disposal of waste; and utilising social media platforms to spread awareness on cleanliness and the Swachhta Pakhwada campaign. He stressed the importance of collective participation from students and teachers, encouraging them to actively support cleanliness both on campus and in surrounding areas.

MITS principal Yuvaraj said the lecture signified an important stride towards cultivating a culture of cleanliness and responsibility within educational institutions, which further contributes to the nationwide efforts under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Published - September 11, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.