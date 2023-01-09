Students taught safe practices of financial transactions

January 09, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

People must be cautious while investing in any financial instruments or schemes in the wake of several online frauds. Everyone needs to make secure transactions, so they do not give scope for further damage, Mumbai-based National Stock Exchange Academy Master Trainer Athic Basha has said.

Investment frauds

At the ‘SEBI-Investors Awareness Programme’ organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) at Government Arts College on Monday, Mr. Basha explained the different kinds of investment frauds, with examples, to the students and teachers. He also spoke about the safe practices of financial transactions.

The programme coordinator and Political Science lecturer A. Sesha Reddy said that to raise awareness of financial literacy among the students, the topics related to financial transactions and investment should be included in the syllabus at the school and college levels

Mandatory internships

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy elaborated on the government’s efforts in strengthening higher education. He said that job skills could be developed by making internships mandatory for undergraduate students, which thereby increases their employability and brings better job opportunities for them.

Mr. Hemachandra Reddy said that the government was spending thousands of crores on higher education. He urged the teachers to work collectively towards achieving higher standards, developing appropriate skills in the students and laying a foundation for their better future.

College Principal A. C. R Diwakar Reddy said that internship at the undergraduate level had been made mandatory so that the students of non-professional courses also get the same employment opportunities as the Engineering students.

Management Department In charge Gangineni Ranganath said that the students should learn about topics like expenditure, budgeting, saving, stock market investment, mutual funds, and banking etc.