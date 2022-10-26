Students taught police duties, handling of weapons at Open House programme in Andhra Pradesh

Different types of weapons, vehicles, dog squads and other equipment were displayed

Students having a look at the weapons and other equipment displayed by police in Machilipatnam on Wednesday.

Students who attended the Police Open House programme had a field day at the police headquarters on Wednesday. They went round the stalls arranged by the police as part of the Police Commemoration Day observation.

Superintendent of Police P. Joshua and Additional SP N. Venkata Ramanjaneyulu and other officers interacted with the children and explained the duties of the police department.

“Students should gain knowledge on the duties of police personnel, such as manning police stations, regulating traffic, controlling anti-social elements and serving during emergencies and natural calamities,” the SP said.

“The officers displayed AK-47 machine guns, pistols, grenades, wireless sets, metal detectors, manpacks, body-worn cameras and equipment used by bomb disposal squads at the Open House,” Mr. Joshua said.

The sniffer, tracker and narcotics dogs are useful for police in detecting cases. Dog squads will be used to trace the accused in murder and theft cases at airports and railway stations to detect narcotics and for maintaining security during meetings, said Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional SP Asma Farheen.

“Open House is a good programme. Police officers elucidated on handling of weapons, different types of vehicles, fingerprinting unit and other equipment,” said a student Sanjana.

Additional SP (Armed Reserve) S.V.D. Prasad said that Bluecolts, Vajra, Sodhana, Rakshak, Integrated Disha Mobile Vehicles, breathalysers and other equipment used by police for patrolling and in reaching the crime scenes were shown to the students.

The students asked the police officers on operation of different types of weapons and the equipment during the programme.