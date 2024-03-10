Students’ talent comes to the fore at Young World painting contest in Vijayawada

March 10, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Young World painting contest organised by the JSW Paints Futurescapes, in association with The Hindu, received a good response from students who participated in big numbers at PB Siddhartha Arts and Sciences College in Vijayawada on March 10 (Sunday).

While nearly 7,000 students from 70 schools in the composite districts of Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, West Godavari, and Guntur took part in the preliminary (school-level) round of the Young World painting contest, 289 participants from more than 45 schools attended the regional-level programme held today.

The students were given a wide range of topics, such as ‘Living in a Colourful Castle’, ‘Home Sweet Home’, ‘Caring for Our Animal Friends’, ‘Candyland Adventure’, and others, to bring their creativity to the fore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest was held for students from Class III to Class XII categorised under Sub Junior (Classes III to V), Junior (Classes V to VIII) and Senior (Classes IX to XII). Ten students won in each category. Mohammed Moin Ahmed won the first prize in the Senior category, while J. Bala Bhargavi won the second, and G. Nandini won the third. In the Junior category, P. Yoshitha won the first, T. Geya Krishna Nishitha won the second, and K. Gagana Sree won the third. In Sub Junior’s category, Ch. Bhumi emerged the first, followed by M. Pragna Sri and Nikshitha.

Artists P. Srujjan and D. Durga Prasad Rao, Siddhartha Group of Educational Institutions Administrative Manager M. Saibabu were the chief guests of the programme.

While the artists gave away the prizes to students, Mr. Saibabu thanked people for letting their children take part in the contest. He said extra-curricular activities are as important as studies and that parents should strive for the overall development of their children, instead of confining them to studies alone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.