Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Students take part in wall painting competitions

Students taking part in the programme, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 07, 2022 22:57 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 23:00 IST

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation conducted a wall painting competition in the city on Sunday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Several teams of students from various educational institutions took part in the wall painting competition held near the Old Bus Stand. VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar interacted with the participants during the competitions. The wall paintings made by the students reflected various events of the country’s freedom struggle.

Mr. Swapnil said that the civic body is organising various competitions and events on August 11 and August 12 as part of the programme.

The competitions and programmes to be conducted on August 11 at Gandhi Hill include a quiz at 11.30 a.m., a face painting competition at 11.30 a.m. and a heritage walk at 10 a.m.

Also, online competitions on jingles/slogans, poster design, essay writing, and ‘Selfies with Tiranga’ will be conducted.

Entries should be sent to https://bit.ly/AKAM_Events_Registration by 5.30 p.m. on August 12. Cash prizes worth ₹1 lakh will be given to the winners.

