Students take part in clay idol-making competition

Children giving shape to their ideas at the clay-idol making competition in Tirupati on Tuesday, ahead of Vinayaka Chavithi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The clay idol-making competition for children conducted by the Tirupati Vinayaka Festival Committee here on Tuesday, not only unearthed the creative side of the participants, but also made them sensitive to the likely perils to the environment by the use of Plaster of Paris as raw material.

As many as 1,000 students representing 25 schools across the city participated in the competition titled ‘Parvati Putra Paryavarana Mitra’ and came out with their creative versions of the elephant-headed god.

Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav, who took part as the chief guest to inaugurate the event, appreciated the students for moulding eye-catching idols representing various mythological themes.

Festival committee member Samanchi Srinivas said the eco-friendly idols made on this day would be used by the children for performing puja at their respective houses and dissolved in the nearby water body without causing any harm to the environment.