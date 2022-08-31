Students take part in clay idol-making competition

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI
August 31, 2022 09:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Children giving shape to their ideas at the clay-idol making competition in Tirupati on Tuesday, ahead of Vinayaka Chavithi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The clay idol-making competition for children conducted by the Tirupati Vinayaka Festival Committee here on Tuesday, not only unearthed the creative side of the participants, but also made them sensitive to the likely perils to the environment by the use of Plaster of Paris as raw material.

As many as 1,000 students representing 25 schools across the city participated in the competition titled ‘Parvati Putra Paryavarana Mitra’ and came out with their creative versions of the elephant-headed god.

Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav, who took part as the chief guest to inaugurate the event, appreciated the students for moulding eye-catching idols representing various mythological themes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Festival committee member Samanchi Srinivas said the eco-friendly idols made on this day would be used by the children for performing puja at their respective houses and dissolved in the nearby water body without causing any harm to the environment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app