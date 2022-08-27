Students take part in clay Ganesh idol- making competition

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
August 27, 2022 20:03 IST

Students taking part in the competition in making clay Ganesh Idols in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Scores of students from various schools in the city took part in the clay Ganesh idol-making competition organised by the Sri Ganesh Utsava Samiti Vijayawada Mahanagar at GVR Govt. College of Music and Dance in the city on Saturday.

Students were given clay blocks out of which they were asked to make the eco-friendly Ganesh idols. Students who made the best idols were given prizes on the occasion.

Sri Saiva Kshetram, Tallayapalem Peetadhipathi Sri Siva Swami who inaugurated the programme said that the Ganesh festival reflects the country's cultural splendour. He appreciated the organisers for promoting clay Ganesh idols. Utsava Samiti representative Bobburi Sri Ram and others were present. Ganesh festival is celebrated on August 31.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and AP Fibernet Limited chairman P. Gautham Reddy took up distribution of 41, 000 clay Ganesh idols at his residence. Several idols were distributed to the public in Satyanarayana Puram on Saturday.

