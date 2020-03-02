Students take part in Bhagavad Gita chanting

As many as 200 schoolchildren from across Vizianagaram district chanted Bhagavad Gita slokas at the Santapeta Jagannadha Swamy temple located on MG Road in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

The children also read Govinda Namam, Lakshmi Stotram and Vishnu Sahasranamam.

A majority of them chanted from memory without reading from the book, thanks to training provided by Prajna and Vikastarangini organisation, according to temple trustee Kapuganti Prakash.

Priests Ananta Venkata Jagannadhacharya Swamy, Jagannadhacharya Swamy, advocate S. Raju and others congratulated the students and presented them devotional books.