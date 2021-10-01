Students take part in ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Utsav’ rally

Students participating in Aazadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav rally in Srikakulam on Thursday   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting outreach wing organised ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ rally here to enlighten youngsters on the sacrifices of freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Balagangadhar Tilak.

The ministry’s Outreach Bureau assistant director M. Srinivas Mahesh said that the programmes were being conducted in all towns and mandals to make youngsters aware of the great Indian history on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence. “Home Rule agitation, Salt Satyagraha, Quit India movement and others inspire the new generations when they understand their importance in achieving Independence in 1947,” he said.

Deputy Collector G. Jayadevi and District Public Relations Officer L. Ramesh were present in the meeting and rally in which hundreds of students participated.

