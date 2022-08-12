Students take out rally with Tricolour in Bhimavaram

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 3,000 students of Sri Vishnu group of educational institutions on Friday took out a rally with national flags as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here.

Collector P. Prasanthi and MLA Grandhi Srinivas lauded the initiative and appealed to the students to create awareness on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement in the district.

The students also performed various dances with patriotic fervour during the rally.