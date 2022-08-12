Students take out rally with Tricolour in Bhimavaram

T. Appala Naidu BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)
August 12, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 3,000 students of Sri Vishnu group of educational institutions on Friday took out a rally with national flags as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here. 

Collector P. Prasanthi and MLA Grandhi Srinivas lauded the initiative and appealed to the students to create awareness on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement in the district. 

The students also performed various dances with patriotic fervour during the rally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app