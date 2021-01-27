Students take out rally with 1,500-foot flag in Anantapur

Students and other citizens took out a rally carrying a 1,500-foot tricolour in the streets of Roddam town in Anantapur district on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day.
The flag was made by a social worker, Donti Lokesh Gupta. The students of government college took up the task of parading in the streets from their college in the town.
The students were lead by college principal B. Gurumurthy and social workers D. Lakshminarayana Gupta and Devaraj.
Mr. Lokesh Gupta said: “At a time when the younger generation was not aware of the significance of the national flag and the Constitution of India, we thought of involving the youth to educate them on the Indian Democracy and its values.”
At the Anantapur campus of Central University of Andhra Pradesh, the tricolour was unfurled by Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori. He released the first-ever newsletter ‘Riviso’ of the university in the presence of its editor Krishna Mohan.
On Sri Krishnadevaraya University campus too a massive flag was unfurled by Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University faculty members Sashidhar and Vasundra received merit certificates from the District Collector at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds.
