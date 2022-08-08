Students take out rally with 150-foot-long national flag

Learn about the greatness of the national flag and the reasons for creating it, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal tells students | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

August 08, 2022 20:13 IST

SP flags off event at Bapatla to mark Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

Patriotic fervour was on full display at Bapatla where students took out a rally with a 150-foot-long national flag. Superintendent of Police, Bapatla, Vakul Jindal flagged off the rally to mark the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The SP congratulated the students of Adarsh Schools of Inkollu and Bapatla town, and asked them to learn about the greatness of the national flag, the reasons behind its creation and the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, to get inspired to accomplish great things in life. Advertisement Advertisement Bapatla SDPO A. Srinivasa Rao, Chirala SDPO P. Srikanth, DCRB DSP G. Lakshmaiah and DSB inspector A. Srinivas were present.

