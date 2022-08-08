Andhra Pradesh

Students take out rally with 150-foot-long national flag

Learn about the greatness of the national flag and the reasons for creating it, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal tells students | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR
Samuel Jonathan P 2317 BAPATLA August 08, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 20:13 IST

Patriotic fervour was on full display at Bapatla where students took out a rally with a 150-foot-long national flag. Superintendent of Police, Bapatla, Vakul Jindal flagged off the rally to mark the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

The SP congratulated the students of Adarsh Schools of Inkollu and Bapatla town, and asked them to learn about the greatness of the national flag, the reasons behind its creation and the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, to get inspired to accomplish great things in life.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bapatla SDPO A. Srinivasa Rao, Chirala SDPO P. Srikanth, DCRB DSP G. Lakshmaiah and DSB inspector A. Srinivas were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...