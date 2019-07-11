Students take out rally for construction of hostel

Hundreds of students of the K.V.R Government Junior College for Women along with Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists marched to the Collectorate here on Thursday demanding the construction of a hostel on the premises of the college.

The students also had a minor scuffle with the police, when they were stopped from entering the Collectorate.

The protesters demanded that a hostel with a capacity to accommodate 500 students must be constructed on the college premises. They alleged that the K.V.R Degree College management was not allowing the junior college management to start the construction works even after the land was allocated.

SFI district president M. Prakash alleged that the degree college claimed ownership of the land, even after both previous collectors agreed to construct a hostel.

Two acres allocated

“There is a requirement of two acres of land, and it has been marked by the revenue authorities years ago,” claimed Mr. Prakash. “Even the Principal Secretary had issued orders in this regard, but the district authorities have been negligent towards the matter,” he added.

The protesters then met the Second Joint Collector Manimala and gave a representation to her. She said that the authorities would look into the matter, and solve the issue at the earliest.

Democratic Youth Federation of India has also extended support to the cause of the junior college students.