ADVERTISEMENT

Students take out rally at Tekkali against Manipur violence

July 29, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students participating in a protest opposing violence in Manipur, at Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

:

Several civil society organisations led by Balaga Foundation organised a protest at Tekkali in the district, demanding that the Union government take steps immediately to stop violence against Dalits, and tribal people in Manipur.

Hundreds of students of different colleges participated in the protest rally and a human chain to express their solidarity with the downtrodden sections of Manipur.

The foundation president Balaga Prakash said that the stoic silence of the Manipur government was the main reason for the attacks on the Kuki sect. “Naked parade and rape of two women has shocked everyone in the country. The government should take corrective steps immediately to safeguard women and their dignity,” said Mr. Prakash.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former ZPTC member Kintali Dharma Rao, YSRCP leaders Jadyada Jayaram, student leader S. Shyam Sundar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US