Students take out rally at Tekkali against Manipur violence

July 29, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating in a protest opposing violence in Manipur, at Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Students participating in a protest opposing violence in Manipur, at Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several civil society organisations led by Balaga Foundation organised a protest at Tekkali in the district, demanding that the Union government take steps immediately to stop violence against Dalits, and tribal people in Manipur.

Hundreds of students of different colleges participated in the protest rally and a human chain to express their solidarity with the downtrodden sections of Manipur.

The foundation president Balaga Prakash said that the stoic silence of the Manipur government was the main reason for the attacks on the Kuki sect. “Naked parade and rape of two women has shocked everyone in the country. The government should take corrective steps immediately to safeguard women and their dignity,” said Mr. Prakash.

Former ZPTC member Kintali Dharma Rao, YSRCP leaders Jadyada Jayaram, student leader S. Shyam Sundar and others were present.

