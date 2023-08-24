ADVERTISEMENT

Students take out rally celebrating success of Chandrayaan-3

August 24, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada Aditya Degree College students took out a rally in Srikakulam over the grand success of Chandrayaan-3 project.

They hailed the hard work of the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and said that August 23 would be a red-letter day in the Indian history. The college principal N. Venugopal, and academic director B.R.V.L. Naidu said that the achievement had inspired all the students and made them to understand the importance of science and technology in India’s progress.

The secretary of the college Sugunakara Reddy gave away prizes to the winners of a quiz competition on space technology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US