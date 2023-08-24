Students take out rally celebrating success of Chandrayaan-3

August 24, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Kakinada Aditya Degree College students took out a rally in Srikakulam over the grand success of Chandrayaan-3 project.

They hailed the hard work of the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and said that August 23 would be a red-letter day in the Indian history. The college principal N. Venugopal, and academic director B.R.V.L. Naidu said that the achievement had inspired all the students and made them to understand the importance of science and technology in India’s progress.

The secretary of the college Sugunakara Reddy gave away prizes to the winners of a quiz competition on space technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT