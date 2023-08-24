HamberMenu
Students take out rally celebrating success of Chandrayaan-3

August 24, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada Aditya Degree College students took out a rally in Srikakulam over the grand success of Chandrayaan-3 project.

They hailed the hard work of the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and said that August 23 would be a red-letter day in the Indian history. The college principal N. Venugopal, and academic director B.R.V.L. Naidu said that the achievement had inspired all the students and made them to understand the importance of science and technology in India’s progress.

The secretary of the college Sugunakara Reddy gave away prizes to the winners of a quiz competition on space technology.

