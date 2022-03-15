Student’s suicide: SFI demands dismissal of model school principal

Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders Ch. Venkatesh and J. Ravi Kumar on Tuesday urged the State government to dismiss Bhogapuram Model School Principal Ch. Sandhya from service immediately, stating that mere suspension was not enough.

The principal is in the eye of a raging controversy after a Class IX boy, identified as Ch. Yogender Reddy, ended his life after he was reportedly severely reprimanded by her and other teachers of the school for taking selfies inside the classroom.

The boy’s parents Ramasuri and Susheela demanded that the principal be arrested, alleging that their son was forced to take the extreme step as he was being harassed by her for several months. They urged Regional Joint Director M. Jyotikumari and Vizianagaram District Educational Officer M.M. Jayasri to take action against teachers who also allegedly harassed the boy earlier by threatening to expel him from the school over ‘trivial’ acts of mischief. The officials said that the concern of the parents would be brought to the notice of senior officials in the government.