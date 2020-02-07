Students stage protests seeking funds for Rayalaseema varsity

The students of Rayalaseema University (RU) have demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should visit the campus to understand and solve the issues plaguing the university.

The students have been on a protest for the past few days demanding that the government release funds for RU. “The government must release ₹200 crore immediately for RU, so that the university can develop,” said a student leader, B. Srinivasulu.

The fee reimbursement money had also not been released by the government, he alleged and wanted the funds to be released promptly.

The students have put forward a comprehensive list of issues facing the university and asked the authorities to look into all the matters, and resolve them.

Hostel issues

Meanwhile, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan rushed to the university and spoke with the authorities concerned. He told them to resolve all the hostel issues within 24 hours.

Mr. Khan told the protesting students that he would take up the issue with Mr. Jagan along with all the MLAs of the district. “The MLAs of the district would also discuss the issue in the Assembly,” he said. Later, he lauded the protests of the students.

BJP leader Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy also visited the protest camp in the university and demanded an inquiry into the alleged corrupt practices of the former authorities of the university.

On the issues being faced by the students, he said it was deplorable that there was no ambulance facility in the university. “Even basic medical facilities are not available for students on the campus,” he alleged.

Tenders

Meanwhile, sources in the university said that the authorities had called for tenders to take up necessary repairs to the hostels in the varsity.