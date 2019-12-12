Students speak their mind at TECH 2019 conference

Students attending the second day of the TECH 2019 conference on Wednesday suggested that their views be taken into account while framing education policies.

Children as young as eight years old attended the international conference and gave their opinions on the education system and offered their suggestions on possible areas of improvement.

“Learning should be fun and evaluation of a student should not be done on the basis of a single examination at the end of the year,” students from Little Angels School in MVP Colony said.

“We like school as it teaches us new things apart from giving us an opportunity to strike up friendships with children of our age group. Some teachers are unnecessarily harsh towards their students and this will hamper the learning process,” they felt.

One of them felt that sitting in a class for 45 minutes at a stretch could become monotonous. “Children of primary classes are made to sit for 45 minutes at a stretch. Teachers should not do the talking all the time, reducing students to mere listeners. In other words, the learning process should be more interactive.” One student felt that the ‘blackboard’ should be replaced by a ‘whiteboard’ to promote digital learning.

All-round evaluation

A girl student said that apart from taking into account exam performance, speaking abilities and other cognitive skills should also be considered while evaluating a student. Field trips will be useful in learning new things, she said. One of the girls, an international chess player, spoke on the need to give equal importance to games apart from studies. A teacher should make the lesson more lively and interesting for the students.

The students acknowledged the role played by their mothers and teachers in moulding their careers and said that this makes it imperative for a good teacher-student relationship.

The five participants were M. Vaisakhi (Class IV), M. Rudrasai (Class V), Ankur and Aparajita (both Class VIII) and Srimali Joyce (Class X).