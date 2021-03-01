Students showcase theirinnovation at science fair

Science fairs are the platforms for igniting the young minds, said the officials who participated in the one-day science fair organised on Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Nuzvid IIIT campus on Sunday.
Hundreds of students exhibited models desigined by them on different concepts in the programme titled ‘Scientia-2021’ organised by Student Development and Campus Activity Cell (SDCAC), IIIT, Nuzvid, marking the National Science Day.
RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy, Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy and other officials took part in the event in virtual mode.
Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) principal scientist L. Giri Babu, who was the chief guest for the programme, said the theme of this year’s science day is ‘Future of Science, Technology and Innovations. He praised the staff and students of the IIIT, Nuzvid for celebrating the National Science Day on a grand scale.
University Director G.V.R. Srinivasa Rao and Administrative Officer P. Shyam, went round the exhibition. They said robotic exhibition, game stalls, poster presentation, mega science quiz were part of the science expo.
“As many as 950 entries for mega science quiz, 50 on students arts, 70 models on science fair and other projects were exhibited,” said Mr. Srinivas Rao, who went round the exhibition. Later, Director Giri Babu, Dean of Academics D. Shravani, SDCAC convenor K.K. Singh distributed prizes to the winners.
