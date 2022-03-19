Students showcase their talents at NSU’s three-day musical fest

Poetic ballet ‘Nouka Charitram’ is expected to be a crowd-puller

A three-day music festival, organised by National Sanskrit University (NSU) in association with ‘Raga Rasagnya’, an organisation working for the promotion of classical music, began at the former’s campus here on Friday.

The event. conducted as form of a tribute to musical stalwart Thyagaraja, provided the right platform to the students to showcase their innate skills.

Students from Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance, upcoming artistes, aspiring singers and instrumentalists made a beeline to the event. NSU Vice-Chancellor Radha Kant Thakur called it a ‘heartening occasion’ to see so many students bring their latent talent to the fore.

The second day (Saturday) will witness a poetic ballet on ‘Nouka Charitram’, authored by Sri Thyagaraja, where students don the grease paint to get into the roles of Krishna and Gopikas. On the final day, a ‘Sobha Yatra’ will be taken out in the streets, where the participants will highlight Sri Thyagaraja’s concept of ‘Unchavrutthi’, a form of seeking alms to ensure sustenance, a form of shunning materialistic pleasure. The famed ‘Pancharatna Kritis’ will also be rendered on the occasion.