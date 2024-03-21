Students showcase talent at Futurescapes-The Hindu Young World painting contest

March 21, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - RAJAHMAHENDRAVARAM

Around 100 students from government and private schools showcased their talent with myriads of colours at the JSW Paints Futurescapes-The Hindu Young World painting contest organised at Government Arts College in Rajamahendravaram on March 21 (Thursday).

The best 100 students who participated in the Godavari region-level contest held on Thursday were chosen from 3,022 students from 16 schools in Kakinada and East Godavari districts, who took part in a preliminary contest.

In the region-level competition, M. Arha Sharvan from Sri Satyasai Gurukulam secured the first place in the sub-junior category. A. Ganga Maheswari Sri from Akshara Sri Smart School and D. Jeevan Teja from Prathiba Educare Samrudhi School bagged the second and third places respectively. All winners are fifth class students.

In the junior category, A. Siri, an eighth class student of Zilla Parishad High School at Burugupudi was adjudged the winner. A. Deekshitha (Class VIII) from Sri Satya Sai Gurukulam secured the second place while M. Charan (Class VI) from SKVT English Medium High School bagged the third place.

In the senior category, D. Harsha Vardhan (class IX) from Sri Satya Sai Gurukulam secured the first place while S. Alekhya, 10th class student of B.V.B. School and G.V. Kavya Sri (class IX) from SKVT High School bagged the second and third places respectively.

Addressing the students, teachers and the civil society representatives, Rajamahendravaram Government College (Autonomous) principal R.K. Ramachandra threw light on the glorious past of the college. “Our college has an illustrious history in the field of art and craft, beginning from the days of British Lecturers who had encouraged many artists,” said Mr. Ramachandra.

Noted artist Puppala Bapiraju, juror for the competition, lauded the efforts of the students and their creativity. Mr. Ramachandra and Mr. Bapiraju gave away prizes to the winners. Those who bagged the first place in all the three categories qualified for the national-level contest.

