Students showcase talent at bootcamp at Centurion University

Several students showcased their talent at a 72-hour bootcamp organised at the Centurion University of Technology and Management in Vizianagaram.

The three-day event helped youngsters to do experiments and come out with new projects on machine learning, internet of things, web technologies, greenhouse automation, and other aspects.

Vice-Chancellor Prashant Kumar Mohanty, and Registrar P. Pallavi said that the event was aimed at helping students keep themselves abreast of the developments taking place in software and hardware sectors.

