Students showcase skills in tribal art forms

Students of various institutions showcased their skills in tribal and folk forms of art and dance at a cultural festival organised here on Sunday.

The event was organised at Girijan Bhavan under the aegis of Shankar Shalini Foundation to breathe life into the dying tribal art forms and to get them closer to the mainstream society.

The tribes and their rich cultural heritage still remained a mystery to the ‘modern and civilised’ citizens, who need to get a taste of such art forms, said its vice-president V. Baby Shalini.

This annual event conducted regularly by tribal youth leader V. Sankar Naik received accolades in the past too.

Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) Registrar D.M. Mamatha, who took part as the chief guest, appreciated the organisers for acting as a bridge between the tribal and mainstream society. Andhra Pradesh Abhivruddi Porata Samithi (AAPS) leader N. Raja Reddy also spoke.