Students showcase science exhibits at Children’s Day event in Tirupati

Published - November 14, 2024 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

School students showing off their exhibits at an event on the occasion of Children’s Day, at Regional Science Centre in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

Students of various classes showcased their talent by presenting exhibits at the science fair organised by Tirupati Balotsavam at the Regional Science Centre (RSC) here on Thursday to mark Children’s Day.

As many as 70 models belonging to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines were on display. Similarly, 22 dramas and skits were performed by the students on the topic ‘Climate Change and Environment’ and ‘Inventions that Changed the Course of Mankind’.

K.V.N. Kumar, District Education Officer (DEO), Tirupati, who inaugurated the event, hailed the method of imparting knowledge through dramas and science fairs to inculcate the message on science. Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital superintendent K. Sridhar and Rotary Club of Tirupati president Somu Ravi Kumar spoke, while honorary president Tenkayala Damodaram presided. According to RSC project coordinator K. Srinivasa Nehru, students can visit the centre on November 15 (Friday), where the expo of exhibits will be on display till the evening.

