‘Students should strive hard to become industrialists says VC’

Andhra University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D.Prasad Reddy on Saturday said that engineering students could be industrialists and heads of many reputed companies if they were willing to accept new challenges in their career. He attended as the chief guest in sixth graduation day ceremony in Aditya Institute of Technology and Management (AITAM) of Tekkali, Srikakulam district. Dr.Prasada Reddy who is also chairman of governing body of the college said that the students would be able to reach top position in their chosen profession if they were able to concentrate on the technological advancements in the country as well as abroad.

He lauded the AITAM college chairman Konchada Someswara Rao and Director VV Nageswara Rao for creating the best infrastructure in the college which could get NAAC-A+ and NBA Tier-1 status within a few years. Dr. Prasad Reddy handed over gold medals to seven meritorious students and degree certificates to 743 students. Mr.Nageswara Rao said that as many as 1166 final students could get placements in reputed firms in recent campus recruitment drive. The College Secretary LL Naidu and Treasurer Tankala Nagaraju, Principal A.S.Srinivasa Rao were present in the programme. EOM