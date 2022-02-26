Students should help make nation a global leader: DRDO chief

Satheesh Reddy calls for wider use of biodegradable bags made by DRDO

DRDO Chairman G. Sateesh Reddy looking at an exhibit at the School of Planning and Architecture during the Science Week Festival in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G. Satheesh Reddy has urged the media to propagate use of 100% bio-degradable bags made from vegetable starch and produced by the DRDO.

At a press meet in Vijayawada on Saturday, Mr. Reddy, who was here to take part in the ongoing Science Week Festival organised as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPAV), said the bags were showcased in the ongoing science exhibition.

Earlier, addressing the fifth day session at the exhibition, he spoke at length about the scientific developments achieved by the Indian scientists towards a self-reliant future. He said India could produce its indigenous COVID-19 vaccines, manufacture six to 10 lakhs of PPE kits in a day and set up enormous oxygen plants.

Referring to the Indian research developments in satellite technologies of ISRO, defence systems like Indian missiles, tanks, artilleries and quantum technology among other things, he said students should take the lead in taking the nation to the next level, making it a global leader.

Later, Mr. Reddy was felicitated by Prof. Mohammed, K.V. Rao and Shyam Kumar of SPAV.

A ballet, Ekalavya Nrutya Natakam, by members of the Nellore Jana Vignana Vedika on evolution and advancement of human civilization and science enthralled the visitors. A skit on the importance to promote waste management and cleanliness by students of Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala and songs on science were other highlights.