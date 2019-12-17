Students shine at science expo

Students from various schools and colleges in the city exhibited their their models of various projects at the fourth day of the science exhibition on Eco Air and Regional Youth Interaction conducted at P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences in the city on Tuesday.

The five-day exhibition, which commenced on December 14, was being organised by the National Council for Science and Technology Communications and Science City of Andhra Pradesh. It drew the participation of 350 students from over 10 schools and colleges in the city. With the motto ‘Mission Eco Next-Eco Air and Eco Connect,’ students displayed working models of the causes of pollution in the ecosystem and the measures taken to curb the same.

From making a prototype model of solar-powered road panels, which could generate renewable energy in an environment-friendly manner to the generation of electricity using industrial smoke, students seemed determined to find alternatives to save the earth from ecological imbalance and climate change which plague the world.

“Installing solar-powered road panels on the road can be a beneficial source of renewable energy as all one needs to do is drive their vehicle to contribute towards energy generation,” said Aditya Ganti, a class XI student of Delhi Public School, Vijayawada.