Students sent out of classrooms for ‘not buying books’

KURNOOL

20 September 2021 20:26 IST

Education officials seek explanation from school management

A group of students from Narayana School, Gayatri Estates branch, were allegedly sent out of the classrooms and made to stand in the sun for reportedly not buying and bringing books to the classroom.

A few students who stay close to the school reportedly immediately went home and informed their parents, who accompanied them back to school to question the action of the school management.

Meanwhile, 1098 Childline activists too arrived at the school, and they were followed by the Deputy District Education Officer S. Ravi Prakash Reddy.

While the parents alleged that they were being forced to buy books and notebooks from the school, the management denied the allegation and said that they had only asked for school fees remittance.

“We questioned the school on four issues. We found a blatant violation of the COVID-19 protocols on the school premises and the school fee details were also not displayed on the notice board as per the prescribed norms. The school management has sought time to reply to our questions,” the Deputy DEO said.

The 1098 Childline activists too alleged blatant child rights’ violation. They said that no student should be subjected to such a treatment, and if needed, the management should call parents and talk to them.

Some parents alleged that even the teachers in the school were being given targets with regard to selling books to students in addition to getting new admissions.