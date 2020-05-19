Andhra Pradesh

Students sent home from quarantine

They are studying in Jalandhar

The revenue and the police officials sent the students of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar, Punjab, to their native place as they tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

About 1,100 students of the university came in a special train 15 days ago to Vijayawada. Officials have sent all the students to different quarantines as per the protocol. “A total of 95 students of LPU were kept in RGUKT Nuzvid IIIT. Transportation has been arranged to their native districts,” said Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu.

Some students were sent to State quarantines in their native districts and they were sent to home after medical examination on Tuesday, said Nuzvid Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) M. Suresh Kumar. “The officers explained the students about the precautions to be taken after reaching home. We advised all the students to maintain home quarantine,” the DSP said.

The students thanked the district officers for taking all steps in providing transportation from Jalandhar to Vijayawada and to their native villages.

