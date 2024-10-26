Students sensitised to duties of police at ‘Open House’ in Vijayawada

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu inaugurated the ‘Police Open House’ programme at Armed Reserve Grounds on October 26 (Saturday).

Mr. Rajashekar Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police Gowthami Sali, and other officers explained to students the duties of the police during the programme organised as part of the Police Commemoration Day celebrations from October 21 to 31.

A sniffer dog welcomed the police officers by offering them a bouquet. A mock operation to arrest criminals was organised. The traffic, armed reserve, and law and order police displayed different weapons.

Awareness on cybercrimes

In Eluru district, the police displayed weapons and the vehicles used to prevent riots.

“As part of the Police Commemoration Day celebrations, we are conducting awareness programmes for youth and villagers on cyber crimes,” said Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore.

Police also organised blood donation camps and visited the houses of the families of the police officers who died in the line of duty, in Eluru district, and enquired about their welfare, the SP said.

