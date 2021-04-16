Andhra Pradesh

Students’ safety paramount, says Minister

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said parents need not panic about the examinations of their children.

In a statement, the Minister said the government was constantly watching the situation. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked the Education Department to give utmost importance to the safety of students.

Pointing out that the schedules for Class 10 (SSC) and Intermediate Board exams had already been released, he said an elaborate action plan for safe conduct of the exams was in place. But a final decision would be taken depending on the COVID situation in the days to come, he assured and reiterated that safety of the students’ health was paramount for them.

