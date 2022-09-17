Students’ rally marks Swachh Amrit Mahotsav in Vijayawada

Officials, public representatives sweep road at Krishnalanka

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 17, 2022 21:24 IST

Students of various educational institutions taking part in the ‘Indian Swatchhata League’ rally in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

A rally by students of various educational institutions marked the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav celebrations under the Indian Swachhata League organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation here on Saturday.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, and staff of the VMC led the rally near Punnami Ghat and Krishnalanka.

As part of the programme, officials and elected representatives also swept the road at Krishnalanka and planted saplings.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said that the city stood third in the country in Swachh rankings and it was the responsibility of every citizen to make it reach the top position.

She called upon the people not to use or encourage the use of single-use plastic items.

Mr. Swapnil said on the occasion of the completion of eight years of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the VMC would organise various programmes for 15 days till October 2. He sought the cooperation of the public in keeping the city clean.

Cultural programmes were also conducted at the Punnami Ghat.

