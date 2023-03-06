ADVERTISEMENT

Students raise awareness on need for ethical treatment of stray dogs in Tirupati

March 06, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Calls have grown louder for elimination of stray dogs after a pack of them mauled a child to death in Hyderabad recently

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A group of youth in Tirupati are raising awareness on the need for ethical treatment of animals and birds, in the wake of calls for elimination of stray dogs after a pack of them mauled a child to death in Hyderabad recently.

A large number of students, under the banner of ‘Animals and Birds Care’ (ABC), took out an awareness rally from NTR Circle to Tarigonda Vengamamba Circle in the city on Monday, urging that people overcome their ‘hatred’ towards stray dogs.

While expressing concern over the child’s death, the youth blamed the dumping of garbage in the open in colonies across the city, especially sanitary napkins and diapers, for such incidents. This, along with improper disposal of leftover meat by abattoirs and pelting of stones at dogs, was triggering a violent behaviour in the stray dogs, the youth explained to the public.

The organisation said it would meet civic authorities with a plea to take up sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs on a priority basis.

