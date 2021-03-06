Students pursuing professional courses staring at an uncertain future

GUNTUR

06 March 2021 23:08 IST

State yet to release fee reimbursement arrears for 2020-21

As the new academic year 2021-22 is dawning, students pursuing professionals courses in the State are staring at an uncertain future.

The State government is yet to clear the arrears in lieu of fees reimbursement to the tune of ₹2,700 crore, out of which ₹700 crore is in lieu of fee reimbursement arrears for 2019-20. Later, the State government has cleared ₹500 crore, but ₹200 crore of fee reimbursement is still due.

Advertising

Advertising

“Most of the college managements are at their wits’ end and are having no clue on how to address the situation. On the one hand, the State government is controlling the admissions, and the Andhra Pradesh Fees Regulatory Commission had recommended reduction in the fees, and on the other hand, we are denied the arrears in lieu of fees reimbursements worth crores of rupees. The pandemic had further dealt a blow and we are forced to pay half salaries to the faculty members and all this severely affects the future of students,” said the secretary and correspondent of a noted pharmacy college in Guntur.

Some of the college managements have even gone to the extent of taking huge sums of money as credit. The pandemic has forced the college managements to reduce salaries of faculty members and even as the academic year 2020-21 is coming to a close, the State government has not released a single rupee citing financial constraints.

Adding to the woes of the college managements is the recommendation of A.P. Fees Regulatory Commission, suggesting that the tuition fees be reduced by 30% to 50%. Some of the engineering college management had approached the court.

The delay in releasing arrears of fees reimbursement is in contrary to the assurances given by the State government that it would take complete responsibility of the tuition fees in professional colleges. Fee Reimbursement is one of the pet schemes of the former Chief Minister Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy, which had made it possible for lakhs of students belonging to socially, economically backward sections to pursue professional courses.