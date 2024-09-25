Students, public demand facelift to APSRTC services in Kuppam

The Kuppam Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has been facing a pressing issue concerning the shortage of adequate APSRTC bus services for transportation.

At present, the RTC buses are not permitted entry into Kuppam town. Only private buses are allowed. This has led to significant inconvenience for passengers and students who require RTC bus services to access essential locations such as Kuppam Railway Station, KADA (Kuppam Area Development Authority) office, revenue, panchayat, sub-registrar offices and local police stations, and both the government and private educational institutions.

The lack of buses has resulted in overcrowded rural bus services during peak hours, raising concerns for the safety of nearly 5,500 female students commuting with RTC bus passes. The students are forced to depend heavily on shared autos, with close to 10,000 people using them to access railway stations and around 5,000 women commuting to work in the Kuppam industrial area.

Passengers are advocating for the reinstatement of the RTC bus services to restore confidence in public transportation. They have expressed dissatisfaction with the current operation of buses, claiming that services are primarily intended for RTC staff rather than passengers. Moreover, the cancellation of approximately 400 km of daily bus routes without prior notification to passengers has worsened the situation.

In addition to these concerns, passengers are advocating for the installation of boards in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages at the Kuppam RTC bus stand to accommodate the diverse linguistic needs of the region which borders Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The absence of adequate bus services has significantly impacted the daily lives of students, elderly individuals, persons with disabilities, employees, and farmers, as well as those commuting for various professional engagements in Kuppam town.

The prevailing sentiment among passengers is that the RTC officials are neglecting their responsibilities, and they have emphasised the urgent need for improved bus services. They assert that the current situation is unacceptable, particularly within the Chief Minister’s constituency, and express a lack of confidence in the responsiveness of RTC officials, even in the event of intervention by the State government.

