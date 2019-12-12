Students protest over ‘silence’ on HC issue in Assembly

The Rayalaseema students’ Joint Action Committee protested outside the Collectorate demanding the government to discuss establishment of High Court in Rayalaseema in the Assembly. The students, with black ribbons on their mouths, participated in ‘silent protest’.
Criticising the government for not according priority to the issue, JAC Convener, B. Sriramulu, said, “Kurnool gave 14 MLAs to YSRCP. Yet, no one is discussing our issues in the Assembly.”
“The public representatives told us that they would speak with the Chief Minister and discuss it in the Assembly. However, there is not even a mention of the High Court yet,” he added.
Meanwhile, the lawyers completed 91 days of the relay hunger strike being held at the Dharna Chowk in the city.
.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.