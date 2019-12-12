Students protest over ‘silence’ on HC issue in Assembly

The Rayalaseema students’ Joint Action Committee protested outside the Collectorate demanding the government to discuss establishment of High Court in Rayalaseema in the Assembly. The students, with black ribbons on their mouths, participated in ‘silent protest’.

Criticising the government for not according priority to the issue, JAC Convener, B. Sriramulu, said, “Kurnool gave 14 MLAs to YSRCP. Yet, no one is discussing our issues in the Assembly.”

“The public representatives told us that they would speak with the Chief Minister and discuss it in the Assembly. However, there is not even a mention of the High Court yet,” he added.

Meanwhile, the lawyers completed 91 days of the relay hunger strike being held at the Dharna Chowk in the city.

