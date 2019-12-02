Andhra Pradesh

Students protest Naidu’s visit

Members of the Rayalaseema Students’ Union being taken into custody in Kurnool on Monday.

Members of the Rayalaseema Students’ Union being taken into custody in Kurnool on Monday.   | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

Some 100 students staged a protest outside the venue where the TDP district review meeting was in progress on Monday. The protesters alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had neglected the region by not respecting the ‘Sribagh’ pact. They demanded that the former Chief Minister extend support to their movement.

The students reached the spot well in advance with an aim to stop the convoy of Mr. Naidu. However, the police swung into action and arrested about 90 students. “They were taken to various police stations in the city,” said Rayalaseema Students’ Union JAC convenor B. Sriramulu.

Meanwhile, members of the Kurnool Bar Association took out a motorbike rally to protest against Mr. Naidu’s visit.

According to association general secretary Gopala Krishna, the police arrested about 40 advocates. Later, they were let off.

