Students protest Naidu’s visit

Some 100 students staged a protest outside the venue where the TDP district review meeting was in progress on Monday. The protesters alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had neglected the region by not respecting the ‘Sribagh’ pact. They demanded that the former Chief Minister extend support to their movement.
The students reached the spot well in advance with an aim to stop the convoy of Mr. Naidu. However, the police swung into action and arrested about 90 students. “They were taken to various police stations in the city,” said Rayalaseema Students’ Union JAC convenor B. Sriramulu.
Meanwhile, members of the Kurnool Bar Association took out a motorbike rally to protest against Mr. Naidu’s visit.
According to association general secretary Gopala Krishna, the police arrested about 40 advocates. Later, they were let off.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.