Students protest at MLA’s house

The students’ joint action committee staged a protest outside the residence of Banaganpalle MLA Katasani Rami Reddy on Friday, demanding that he support the cause of shifting the High Court to Kurnool.

The students also demanded that 400 tmcft water must be allocated to the four Rayalaseema districts so that farmers would have an uninterrupted supply of irrigation water.

Mr. Reddy said that the previous government had hoodwinked the Rayalaseema region.

He promised to take up the High Court issue with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“All the MLAs are willing to do our bit for Rayalaseema,” he added.