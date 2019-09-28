Students protest at MLA’s house

The students’ joint action committee staged a protest outside the residence of Banaganpalle MLA Katasani Rami Reddy on Friday, demanding that he support the cause of shifting the High Court to Kurnool.
The students also demanded that 400 tmcft water must be allocated to the four Rayalaseema districts so that farmers would have an uninterrupted supply of irrigation water.
Mr. Reddy said that the previous government had hoodwinked the Rayalaseema region.
He promised to take up the High Court issue with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
“All the MLAs are willing to do our bit for Rayalaseema,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.