ADVERTISEMENT

Students’ project on gender equality wins acclaim

March 06, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST

Nirmala High School students won special prize for the project in science fair

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Students of Nirmala High School who won a prize for their project at the ALC Science Expo in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of Nirmala High School, Vijayawada, received laurels for their project ‘Gender Equality’ displayed in the Safe and ALC Science Expo - 2023.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, who went round the stalls at the science fair a couple of days ago, awarded a special prize for the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve ninth class students of the school have designed the project under the guidance of teacher Raja Rajeswari. Head Mistress Sr. Gibi Antony appreciated the students for winning the prize.

“We displayed about Prohibition of Dowry Act, 1961, Girl Child Literacy, Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013 and Equal Rights for Women,” the students explained.

Women Development and Child Welfare Project Director G. Uma Devi praised the girls for their project for creating awareness among people on women’s issues.

“We will try to meet the students who designed the project on ‘Gender Equality’, and encourage them for taking up more activities,” Ms. Uma Devi said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US