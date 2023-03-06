HamberMenu
Students’ project on gender equality wins acclaim

Nirmala High School students won special prize for the project in science fair

March 06, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Students of Nirmala High School who won a prize for their project at the ALC Science Expo in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of Nirmala High School, Vijayawada, received laurels for their project ‘Gender Equality’ displayed in the Safe and ALC Science Expo - 2023.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, who went round the stalls at the science fair a couple of days ago, awarded a special prize for the project.

Twelve ninth class students of the school have designed the project under the guidance of teacher Raja Rajeswari. Head Mistress Sr. Gibi Antony appreciated the students for winning the prize.

“We displayed about Prohibition of Dowry Act, 1961, Girl Child Literacy, Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013 and Equal Rights for Women,” the students explained.

Women Development and Child Welfare Project Director G. Uma Devi praised the girls for their project for creating awareness among people on women’s issues.

“We will try to meet the students who designed the project on ‘Gender Equality’, and encourage them for taking up more activities,” Ms. Uma Devi said on Monday.

