Students perform yoga, cultural shows at DPS Annual Sports Day event in Vijayawada

Students of Delhi Public School (DPS) performed karate, yoga and cultural shows during the Annual Sports Day held on the school premises here on Saturday.

Members of the Student Council and house captains participated in a march-past, headed by a student Tanmayee, with house flags.

Krishna District Volleyball Association president D. Dayakar, who was the chief guest, hoisted the national flag, while academic director David Raj unfurled the school flag. A torch rally was also taken out.

Mr. Dayakar and others presented certificates to the winners in different events. Director K. Praveen Kumar, principal Bhuvaneswaran and vice-principal Sanjay Bhatia took part in the programme.

Students K. Akanksha and Rohan won the individual championships in the sub-junior category, B. Tejaswi and V. Parthiv in the junior category, and M. Nidish and G.L.C Yasaswini in the senior category.

Narmada house won the championship in the march-past while Brahmaputra house won the games championship and also the overall championship.