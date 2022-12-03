  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Netherlands vs USA: All-round show from Dumfries sends Dutch team to quarterfinals

Students perform yoga, cultural shows at DPS Annual Sports Day event in Vijayawada

Brahmaputra house wins the games and overall championships

December 03, 2022 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Winners of various sports day events of Delhi Public School pose for a photograph on the school premises in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Winners of various sports day events of Delhi Public School pose for a photograph on the school premises in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

VIJAYAWADA

Students of Delhi Public School (DPS) performed karate, yoga and cultural shows during the Annual Sports Day held on the school premises here on Saturday.

Members of the Student Council and house captains participated in a march-past, headed by a student Tanmayee, with house flags.

Krishna District Volleyball Association president D. Dayakar, who was the chief guest, hoisted the national flag, while academic director David Raj unfurled the school flag. A torch rally was also taken out.

Mr. Dayakar and others presented certificates to the winners in different events. Director K. Praveen Kumar, principal Bhuvaneswaran and vice-principal Sanjay Bhatia took part in the programme.

Students K. Akanksha and Rohan won the individual championships in the sub-junior category, B. Tejaswi and V. Parthiv in the junior category, and M. Nidish and G.L.C Yasaswini in the senior category.

Narmada house won the championship in the march-past while Brahmaputra house won the games championship and also the overall championship.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / school / sports awards

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.