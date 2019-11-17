Students paint their vision of energy-efficient future

N. Yajnesh Phani, a Class IX student of Nirmala High School in the city, is unable to take his eyes off the congratulatory letter that he has received from NTPC Simhadri, which organised a painting competition for schools as part of a national campaign by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on energy conservation.

“Congratulations!” the letter says, complimenting Yajnesh on winning the first prize in the State-level painting competition. His brother Neelesh Krishna, also from Nirmala High School, has won third prize. Besides accolades, the boys have brought home cash prizes of ₹50,000 and ₹20,000 respectively.

An invitation from the organiser saw 3,487 entries from 638 schools across the State. Of them, 100 students were selected to participate in two categories — Group-A (Classes IV, V and VI) and Group-B (Classes VII, VIII and IX). A jury comprising members of Andhra University selected the top three winners from each of the two categories.

Cash rewards

Children were asked to paint their vision of an energy-efficient world. Yajnesh drew a colourful image of a puppeteer demonstrating the different ways an individual can contribute towards environment protection through his puppets in front of an audience of young children.

The first prize carried a cash reward of ₹50,000, while the second prize had a reward of ₹30,000 and the third prize ₹20,000. Besides, there were 10 consolation prizes of ₹7,500 each.

Among the juniors (Group-A), the winners are M. Parnika Vardhini of NSM Public School, Vijayawada, MD Sunil Kumar of Sri Sathya Sai Gurukulam English Medium School and Moturi Sathwi of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Rajahmahendravaram. Yajnesh and Neelesh from Nirmala High School won in the seniors’ (Classes VII, VIII and IX) category. The winners have qualified to participate in the national-level competition.