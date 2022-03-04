Students organise peace rally, protest attacks on Ukraine

Students of Maris Stella College taking out a peace rally in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Students and staff of Maris Stella College here organized a ‘peace rally’ and raised slogans, urging Russia and Ukraine to end the war.

Members of ‘Eco-Ambassadors Club’ of the college, in association with the police, took out a rally from the institute campus to Pantakaluva Road on Friday.

They paid tributes to the people and the soldiers, who died in the fighting, and appealed to Russia and Ukraine to end the bloodshed. The staff and students carried placards displaying the slogans ‘say no to war’ and ‘give peace to world’.

“Many innocent people lost their lives in the attacks. Both the countries should resolve the issues through talks and stop the attacks,” said a club member.

Principal Jasinta, correspondent Sleeva, junior college vice-principal Swapna, NCC officer Lt. Sailaja and others participated.