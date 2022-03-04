Students organise peace rally, protest attacks on Ukraine
Members of ‘Eco-Ambassadors Club’ of the college, in association with the police, took out a rally from the institute campus to Pantakaluva Road
Students and staff of Maris Stella College organised a ‘peace rally’ and raised slogans urging to stop Russia-Ukraine war.
Members of ‘Eco-Ambassadors Club’ of the college, in association with the police, took out a rally from the institute campus to Pantakaluva Road on March 4.
They paid tributes to the people and the soldiers, who died in the war and appealed to Russia and Ukraine to take measures to stop the war. The staff and students carried placards saying ‘Say not to War’ and ‘Give Peace to World’.
“Thousands of innocent people lost their lives in the attacks. Both the countries must solve the issues through talks and stop the attacks,” said a club member.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.