Students organise peace rally, protest attacks on Ukraine

The Hindu Bureau March 04, 2022 16:30 IST

Members of ‘Eco-Ambassadors Club’ of the college, in association with the police, took out a rally from the institute campus to Pantakaluva Road

Students and staff of Maris Stella College organised a ‘peace rally’ and raised slogans urging to stop Russia-Ukraine war. Members of ‘Eco-Ambassadors Club’ of the college, in association with the police, took out a rally from the institute campus to Pantakaluva Road on March 4. They paid tributes to the people and the soldiers, who died in the war and appealed to Russia and Ukraine to take measures to stop the war. The staff and students carried placards saying ‘Say not to War’ and ‘Give Peace to World’. “Thousands of innocent people lost their lives in the attacks. Both the countries must solve the issues through talks and stop the attacks,” said a club member.



